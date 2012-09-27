FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DSM confirms 2012 outlook
#Basic Materials
September 27, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-DSM confirms 2012 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Sept 27 (Reuters) - DSM NV : * Robustness of portfolio reinforces confidence that strategic focus will continue to create value for shareholders, stakeholders * Says confirmation of the outlook for 2012 as provided at DSM’s Q2 results announcement * Progress on the 2013 profitability targets, with EBITDA growing to approximately EUR 1.4 billion * Says progress towards achieving the 2015 targets and aspirations * The Nutrition portfolio reached approximately EUR 4.4 billion in annual net sales and approximately 67% of total EBITDA in 2012 H1 on a pro-forma basis when including the acquisitions of Ocean Nutrition Canada and Tortuga

