UPDATE 2-DSM seeks more deals after big nutrition push

By Emma Thomasson

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Dutch group DSM has a 1 billion-euros ($1.3 billion) warchest for medium-sized acquisitions, its finance chief said, as it looks to extend its reach into more profitable food ingredients and specialist plastics markets from bulk chemicals.

DSM, the world’s largest vitamin maker, shifted strategy in 2010 away from lower-margin bulk chemicals to focus on less cyclical areas including food ingredients and high-end plastics, spending about 2.2 billion euros on takeovers.

CFO Rolf-Dieter Schwalb said DSM will still have 1 billion euros to spend and is looking worldwide for opportunities after recent deals - including the purchase of Brazilian animal nutrition company Tortuga for 465 million euros - close.

“It is very unlikely that we will do a really big one, but we also don’t like 20, 30, 40 very small ones,” he told Reuters after a presentation at the company’s nutrition headquarters near Basel in Switzerland.

Earlier, DSM confirmed its 2012 outlook, saying its latest acquisitions should help it weather sluggish global growth. It has spent 1.8 billion euros on additions to the high-margin nutrition business it built around a vitamins unit it bought from drugmaker Roche in 2003.

“The portfolio is more resilient, more stable, less cyclical,” said Chief Executive Feike Sijbesma.

DSM pared its outlook for 2013 to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 1.4 billion euros, from a previous range of between 1.4 and 1.6 billion.

But ING analyst Fabian Smeets predicted DSM could still beat the 1.4 billion given more buys in the pipeline.

Nutrition now accounts for almost half group sales of some 9 billion euros, including buys this year of Tortuga and fish oil extract producer Ocean Nutrition Canada for 420 million.

Those acquisitions complement U.S. food ingredients company Martek, which DSM bought in February 2011 for $1.1 billion.

Schwalb said DSM would only consider another deal that size “for something really, really interesting”, adding the company did not exclude more small divestments in sub-scale areas.

DSM said nutrition would have accounted for 67 percent of first-half EBITDA on a pro forma basis including recent buys.

DSM shares were up 1.1 percent at 1229 GMT, beating the STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals index which was up 0.5 percent.

DSM said in August it would cut 5 percent of its headcount after it reported disappointing second-quarter earnings due to weak demand for caprolactam, a raw material used to make a type of nylon for clothes, engineering plastics and packaging. ($1=0.7788 euros) (Additional reporting by Gilbert Kreijger in Amsterdam; Editing by David Holmes and Mike Nesbit)