DSM's 2013 core earnings fall short of target
January 21, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

DSM's 2013 core earnings fall short of target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Dutch food and chemicals group DSM reported on Tuesday full-year core earnings of 1.31 billion euros ($1.78 billion), falling short of target because of weakness in its nutrition business and adverse exchange rates.

In November, DSM had stuck to a 2013 target for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of close to 1.4 billion euros, citing acquisitions and the strength of its human and animal nutrition business.

DSM was due to announce its full-year results on Feb. 26.

