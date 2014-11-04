FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DSM profit down on lower volumes, currency effects
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
November 4, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

DSM profit down on lower volumes, currency effects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Dutch food and chemicals group DSM NV earned lower profits in the third quarter, in line with expectations, as currency effects and lower volumes hit its key nutrition business, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said it expected to meet market expectations for the full year, but warned of volatile currencies, increasing macro-economic uncertainty and low consumer confidence. It said the stronger Swiss franc had had a particular impact on profitability at its nutrition business.

The company posted earnings before interest, tax, interest and depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 315 million euros($394.29 million), down 8 percent on year, on earnings that were down 1 percent at 2.3 billion euros.

1 US dollar = 0.7989 euro Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.