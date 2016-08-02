FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

DSM raises full-year outlook after strong second quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Dutch supplements maker DSM on Tuesday raised its outlook for 2016 as it reported an 18 percent rise in core earnings, helped by low material costs and tight cost controls, beating market forecasts.

The company, which reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization of 328 million euros ($366.5 million) on sales of 1.9 billion euros, said it now expectd EBITDA growth for the year "moving from high-single digit into the low to mid teens."

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected average EBITDA of 301 million euros on sales of 1.97 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

