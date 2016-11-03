DSM Q3 core earnings rise, in line with expectations

AMSTERDAM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - DSM reported on Thursday third-quarter core earnings and sales rose in line with expectations, as the company benefitted from tight cost control, low commodity prices and higher vitamin prices.

The Dutch chemicals, materials and food supplements maker said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 13 percent to 323 million euros (about $359 million), and sales were up 3 percent at nearly 2 billion euros.

Analysts polled for Reuters had forecast EBITDA of 313 million, on net sales of 1.9 billion euros.

The company, whose product portfolio ranges from fabrics for sports clothes and plastics for construction to vitamins for animal feed, said it expected "mid-teens" EBITDA growth, ahead of the double-digit growth it had targeted, and a return on capital employed of over 200 basis points.