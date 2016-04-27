FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Israel's DSP Group posts Q1 loss, sees return to profit in Q2
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Israel's DSP Group posts Q1 loss, sees return to profit in Q2

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Q2 forecast)

TEL AVIV, April 27 (Reuters) - Multimedia chip designer DSP Group swung to a loss in the first quarter as revenue fell on weak demand for digital cordless home phone products.

Israel-based DSP, which makes wireless chips for cordless phones and other communication products, posted on Wednesday a loss of 8 cents a share in the quarter excluding one-time items, compared with earnings of 9 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue fell 27 percent to $27.7 million.

Analysts were forecasting a loss excluding one-off items of 11 cents a share on revenue of $27 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ofer Elyakim, DSP’s chief executive, said the company achieved record revenue from new products of $12.8 million, up 43 percent on the year, driven by its HDClear chip for mobile phones.

“However, this progress was more than offset by softer demand for cordless products, where revenue declined 49 percent year-over-year,” he said.

An inventory correction cycle should be exhausted in the second quarter, when a gradual improvement in the cordless phone market is expected, he said.

In a conference call with analysts, DSP forecast second-quarter revenue of $35-$37 million and adjusted EPS of 8 cents.

Analysts are forecasting adjusted EPS of 6 cents on revenue of $34.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“We believe that continued growth of our new products will be the key to driving overall growth and enhancing profitability going forward,” Elyakim said.

In March, DSP Group confirmed that its HDClear chip, which allows for “always-on” voice recognition while suppressing background noise, was a component in the new Samsung Galaxy S7 phone. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.