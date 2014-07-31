FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli chip maker DSP Group Q2 profit tops estimates
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2014 / 11:55 AM / 3 years ago

Israeli chip maker DSP Group Q2 profit tops estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 31 (Reuters) - Multimedia chip designer DSP Group on Thursday reported lower second-quarter net profit that exceeded expectations on record sales of products for the office market.

DSP earned 12 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter, compared with 15 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue fell to $36.3 million from $40.7 million, above the middle of DSP’s own forecast.

Analysts were forecasting EPS excluding items of 6 cents on revenue of $36 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Israel-based DSP, which makes wireless chips for cordless DECT phones and other consumer telecom products, had also expected earnings per share of 5-6 cents ex-items.

“Our office/voice over Internet protocol products achieved record revenues and the major design wins we secured this year give us high confidence that the growth in this and other segments will continue,” said Ofer Elyakim, DSP’s chief executive. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.