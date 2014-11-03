FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli chip maker DSP Group Q3 profit beats forecasts
November 3, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli chip maker DSP Group Q3 profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Multimedia chip designer DSP Group on Monday reported higher third-quarter net profit that exceeded expectations on record sales of products for the office market.

DSP earned 10 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter, compared with 8 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 4 percent to $36.7 million, near the high end of DSP’s own forecast.

Analysts were forecasting EPS excluding items of 3 cents on revenue of $34.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Israel-based DSP, which makes wireless chips for cordless DECT phones and other consumer telecom products, had expected earnings per share of 3-4 cents ex-items.

“Considering the business opportunities ahead and taking into account our accomplishments ... this year, we believe we are well positioned to achieve our 2014 key design and financial milestones, as well as return to revenue growth in both the fourth quarter and the next fiscal year,” said Ofer Elyakim, DSP’s chief executive. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
