FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli chip maker DSP Group Q4 profit beats forecasts
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Israeli chip maker DSP Group Q4 profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Multimedia chip designer DSP Group on Thursday reported lower fourth-quarter net profit but still exceeded expectations, boosted in part by increased revenue from its voice over internet products.

Israel-based DSP, which makes wireless chips for cordless DECT phones and other consumer telecom products, earned 6 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the quarter, compared with 7 cents a share a year earlier. Revenue rose 5 percent to $37.2 million.

Analysts were forecasting EPS excluding items of 3 cents on revenue of $36 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Our investment in new products is paying off, and the robust growth in these products is now more than offsetting the decline in the mature segment of our business,” said Ofer Elyakim, DSP’s chief executive.

He added that DSP’s voice over IP products performed strongly in 2014 and have helped position the company for continued growth this year. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.