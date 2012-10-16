Israel's DSP Group wins chip deals with ZTE, Sagemcom

TEL AVIV, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Multimedia chipmaker DSP Group said on Tuesday it won contracts with telecom equipment makers ZTE Corp of China and France’s Sagemcom to supply chips for the home gateway sector.

Israel-based DSP has been looking to diversify beyond its traditional market of cordless DECT phones. It has started to market chips for home gateways that are part of so-called “triple play” telephone, television and broadband services offered by operators such as BT Group and France Telecom .

In March, DSP told Reuters its has about a 50 percent share of the overall home gateway market with three products launched in 2011.

DSP did not disclose in its statement the value of the latest deals but they follow a contract it won with Huawei Technologies, as well as new cooperation with Intel Corp in the U.S. cable market.

The triple-play home gateways will integrate DSP’s DECT chips for high definition voice and network services to home handsets.