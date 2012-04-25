FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-DS Smith expects SCA Packaging buy to double its revenue
April 25, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-DS Smith expects SCA Packaging buy to double its revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Sees to complete SCA acquisition by June

* Says trading continues to be “encouraging”

By Monika Shinghal

April 23 (Reuters) - British packaging company DS Smith Plc said it expected to double its full-year revenue with the proposed acquisition of Sweden’s Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA).

DS Smith, which hopes to expand its footprint across northern Europe and the Nordic region through SCA, expects to complete the acquisition by June end, it said in a statement.

“We expect SCA Packaging to add 2.1 to 2.2 billion pounds to our current revenue of 2.5 billion pounds starting July 1,” Chief Executive Miles Roberts told Reuters.

DS Smith, which makes packaging boxes for Procter & Gamble and Nestle, said trading continued to be encouraging, helped by consistent performance in its consumer goods business in Continental Europe.

Shares in Maidenhead-based DS Smith closed at 166.5 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.

