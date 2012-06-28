FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-DS Smith profit rises 44 pct on strong Europe sales
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012 / 6:41 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-DS Smith profit rises 44 pct on strong Europe sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* FY profit 110.2 mln stg vs 76.7 mln stg last year

* Rev up 12 pct to about 2 bln stg

* Raises div by 31 pct to 5.9 pence per share

* Says confident about current year prospects

June 27 (Reuters) - British packaging company DS Smith Plc said its full-year profit rose 44 percent on strong sales of corrugated paper in Europe.

The company, which makes packaging boxes for Procter & Gamble Co and Nestle SA, also said a resilient customer base and opportunity for cash and cost synergy made it confident about doing well this year, despite challenging economic conditions in Europe.

DS Smith gets nearly a quarter of its revenue from the continent.

Pretax profit for the company rose to 110.2 million pounds for the year ended April 30 from 76.7 million pounds a year ago.

Revenue rose 12 percent to about 2 billion pounds.

DS Smith raised dividend by 31 percent to 5.9 pence per share.

Shares in Maidenhead-based DS Smith, which have fallen more than 18 percent in the past 12 months, closed at 137 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

