DS Smith expects further savings from SCA deal
#Basic Materials
June 27, 2013 / 7:01 AM / in 4 years

DS Smith expects further savings from SCA deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - British packaging company DS Smith Plc said it expects to save even more from its acquisition of a Swedish recycled packaging business, a deal which helped the company nearly double full-year revenue.

DS Smith last year bought the recycled packaging business of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget (SCA) for 1.6 billion euros ($2.08 billion) to expand its footprint across northern Europe and the Nordic area, where its consumer goods customers such as Proctor & Gamble Co, Nestle SA and Reckitt Benckiser operate.

The company said it now expects to save 120 million euros in costs from the acquisition. It had initially estimated it would save 75 million euros a year after three years of ownership before raising that target to 100 million euros in October.

Pretax profit for the year ended April 30 rose 51 percent to 166.2 million pounds ($254.93 million) from a year earlier

Revenue rose 86 percent to 3.67 billion pounds, boosted by the SCA acquisition.

DS Smith also said its current year had started well and that trading was in line with its expectations.

Shares in the company closed at 239.8 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange.

