DSV chief says hopes for more M&A this year
#Credit Markets
April 27, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

DSV chief says hopes for more M&A this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Reuters) - Danish freight forwarder DSV operates in a very fragmented market so a pickup in mergers and acquisitions activity this year would be welcome, its chief executive said on Friday.

“We hope for more M&A activity this year,” CEO Jens Bjorn Andersen told Reuters.

DSV, which is a customer of shipping lines, said that the first big increase in container shipping rates came at the beginning of March so higher rates had not had a significant negative effect on first-quarter results.

Andersen said that DSV had taken advantage of the economic crisis hitting southern European countries to take market share. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

