DSV profit outlook weaker than expected
February 20, 2013 / 7:22 AM / in 5 years

DSV profit outlook weaker than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Danish freight forwarder DSV predicted a full-year operating profit below some analysts’ expectations, saying a weaker global economy would likely keep freight volumes down.

The company forecast 2013 earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 2.55 billion to 2.75 billion Danish crowns ($457-492 million), compared with analysts’ average forecast of 2.7 billion in a Reuters poll.

DSV’s operating profit for 2012 was also slightly below expectations at 2.4 billion crowns compared with a consensus forecast of 2.6 billion crowns.

$1 = 5.5847 Danish crowns Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter

