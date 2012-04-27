FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DSV profits held back by Air & Sea freight decline
#Industrials
April 27, 2012

DSV profits held back by Air & Sea freight decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Reuters) - Danish freight forwarder
DSV A/S reported a smaller-than-expected rise in core
profits for the first quarter, held back by lower revenue in its
Air & Sea division due to falling freight rates and volumes.	
    DSV, a global supplier of transport and logistics services,
kept financial guidance for the full-year 2012 unchanged, with
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) still
seen in a range of 2.5 billion to 2.7 billion Danish crowns
($444.60 million - $480.17 million). 	
    EBITA) rose to 555 million crowns in January-March from 534
million in the first quarter last year, missing analysts'
average estimate of a rise to 568 million in a Reuters poll.
 	
    Revenue in the Air & Sea freight division fell to 4.41
billion crowns in the first quarter from 4.67 billion in the
same quarter last year, against analysts' average expectation of
2 percent growth.	
    DSV said it would launch a new 400 million crowns share
buyback.    
($1 = 5.6230 Danish crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)

