UPDATE 1-DSV Q1 profits capped by Air & Sea freight decline
April 27, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-DSV Q1 profits capped by Air & Sea freight decline

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details, quotes, share price)	
    * Q1 EBITA 555 mln DKK vs avg forecast 568 mln
    * Company keeps 2012 guidance unchanged
    * To launch a new buyback immediately
    * Shares fall 1.4 pct

    COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Reuters) - Danish freight forwarder
DSV A/S reported a smaller-than-expected rise in core
profits for the first quarter, held back by lower revenue in its
Air & Sea division due to falling freight rates and volumes.	
    DSV, a global supplier of transport and logistics services,
kept financial guidance for the full-year 2012 unchanged, with
earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) still
seen in a range of 2.5 billion to 2.7 billion Danish crowns
($444.60 million - $480.17 million). 	
    EBITA rose to 555 million crowns in January-March from 534
million in the first quarter last year, missing analysts'
average estimate of a rise to 568 million in a Reuters poll.
 	
    Revenue in the Air & Sea freight division fell to 4.41
billion crowns in the quarter, from 4.67 billion a year ago and
against analysts' average expectation of 2 percent growth.	
    EBITA grew 22 percent year-on-year in the Road transport
division and was roughly steady at the year-ago level in the Air
& Sea division. 	
    Shares in DSV fell 1.4 percent by 0704 GMT, but held up
better than the Copenhagen market where the bluechip index
 was down 2.2 percent.	
    DSV said it would launch a new 400 million crowns share
buyback immediately, and added that it would have financial
capacity of 1.5 billion to 2.0 billion crowns for dividends and
share buybacks if it made no major acquisitions this year. 	
    Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen told Reuters that DSV
operates in a very fragmented market, and he hoped for more
mergers and acquisitions activity this year. 	
    DSV, whose competitors include Swiss logistics group Kuehne
& Nagel, said that in road transport the northern and
eastern European markets saw weak but positive growth, while
most of southern Europe saw declining freight volumes.	
	
 (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

