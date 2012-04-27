FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-DSV profits curbed by air and sea freight decline
#Industrials
April 27, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-DSV profits curbed by air and sea freight decline

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Q1 EBITA 555 mln DKK vs avg forecast 568 mln
    * Company keeps 2012 guidance unchanged
    * To launch a new buyback immediately
    * Shares rebound from early drop, trade up 2.6 pct

 (Adds details, quotes; updates share price)	
    COPENHAGEN, April 27 (Reuters) - Danish freight forwarder
DSV A/S reported a smaller-than-expected rise in core
profits for the first quarter, as falling freight rates and
volumes in its air and sea division offset a stronger
performance in its road business. 	
    DSV, a global supplier of transport and logistics services,
said on Friday it lost market share in sea freight, and that
overall the freight industry was being supported by growth in
Asia and South America in the face of weakness in Europe. 	
    Shares in DSV initially fell on the results but rebounded to
trade up 2.6 percent by 0955 GMT, supported partly by news of a
new 400 million Danish crowns ($71.1 million) share buyback.	
    DSV said it would have financial capacity of 1.5 billion to
2.0 billion crowns for dividends and share buybacks if it made
no major acquisitions this year.	
    However, Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen reiterated he
was on the lookout for deals.	
    "The consolidation that has occurred over the past 10 years
I expect to continue. We hope for more M&A activity this year,"
he told Reuters, without elaborating. 	
    Andersen said in February DSV had identified some smaller
and medium-sized acquisition targets after digesting its
purchase of Belgium's ABX Logistics in 2008. 	
    	
    SEA FREIGHT DISAPPOINTS	
    Earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose
to 555 million crowns in January-March from 534 million in the
first quarter last year, missing analysts' mean estimate of 568
million in a Reuters poll. 	
    The result was towards the low end of the forecast range. 	
    "The volume development for Air & Sea is disappointing,"
said Sydbank senior analyst Jacob Pedersen. 	
    "Minus 3 percent in sea freight and minus 4 percent in air
freight. That is significantly worse than expected, and they've
lost market share."	
    "The Road division is for once the positive element,"
Pedersen added.	
    Revenue in the Air & Sea freight division fell to 4.41
billion crowns in the quarter, from 4.67 billion a year ago and
against analysts' average expectation of 2 percent growth.	
    DSV said the global sea freight market was estimated to have
grown by about 3-4 percent in the first quarter, while the
global air freight market shrank at about the same degree as
DSV's volume in that business.	
    "We should grow more in sea freight," Andersen said. "We
have disappointed ourselves a bit by losing some small market
shares." 	
    DSV, whose competitors include Swiss logistics group Kuehne
& Nagel, kept its financial guidance 2012 as a whole
unchanged, with EBITA still seen in a range of 2.5 billion to
2.7 billion Danish crowns ($445-$480 million).	
    Andersen said that DSV, which is a customer of container
shipping lines, had not been significantly affected in the first
quarter by increased container freight rates.	
    ($1 = 5.6230 Danish crowns)	
	
 (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and
Mark Potter)

