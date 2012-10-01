FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DSV to buy Dubai-based Swift Freight
October 1, 2012 / 9:01 AM / 5 years ago

DSV to buy Dubai-based Swift Freight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Danish freight forwarder DSV has agreed to buy Dubai-based Swift Freight, it said on Monday, with the aim of expanding in the Middle East and Africa.

Swift generated revenue of about $70 million in the last 12 months and has 400 employees, DSV said in a statement, which did not disclose the purchase price.

The purchase agreement includes full ownership of the companies in the United Arab Emirates, China and India and initially a 33 percent share of the companies in Africa, DSV said, adding it expected to obtain full ownership of the African entities in the future. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

