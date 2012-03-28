FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DSV says has been fined 379,000 euros by EU
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 28, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 6 years ago

DSV says has been fined 379,000 euros by EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 28 (Reuters) - Danish freight forwarder DSV said on Wednesday the European Commission had ordered it to pay a fine of 379,000 euros ($504,900) for a subsidiary’s participation in a European cartel.

The group said DSV Air & Sea SAS, a French subsidiary which it bought in 2008 in connection with the acquisition of ABX Logistics, had been fined for the period March 19, 2003 to August 19, 2004.

In that period, the company operated under the name of ABX Logistics Air & Sea SAS. DSV said it would seek reimbursement of the financial loss from the previous owners.

Earlier on Wednesday, 13 logistics firms, including UPS , Panalpina and Expeditors, were fined a total of 169 million euros ($225 million) by the European Commission for cartel activities.

$1 = 0.7506 euros Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.