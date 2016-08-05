DSV says ahead with UTi integration, boosting shares

COPENHAGEN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Danish transport and logistics company DSV shares rose as much as 4.4 percent on Friday after it posted better second-quarter operating profit than expected and said it was ahead of plan in integrating U.S.-based UTi.

Operating profit before special items rose 11.3 percent from a year ago to 900 million Danish crowns ($135 million) and its full-year forecast range was narrowed to between 3.3 billion and 3.5 billion crowns from 3.1 to 3.5 billion crowns.

DSV became the world's fourth largest freight forwarder earlier this year when it acquired loss-making U.S.-based UTi for around $1.35 billion.

"The integration of UTi is progressing faster than originally anticipated," Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen told Reuters.

Andersen now expects that 40 percent of the total synergies of 1.5 billion crowns will materialise in 2016. It had earlier estimated it would book 30 percent of total synergies in 2016.

DSV, founded by 10 truckers in 1976, has grown into a global player through more than 50 acquisitions and acquisition-driven growth is still on the agenda, Andersen said.

"We have a proven track record when it comes to acquisitions and it is likely that the board and management will discuss next steps before end of the year," Andersen said.

Some analysts have speculated that DSV could buy freight forwarding firm Damco, which is currently part of shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk.

Andersen declined to comment, but said DSV is looking for possibilities in the market.

Deutsche Post-controlled DHL Logistics is the world's largest player in the sector, followed by Swiss-based Kuehne & Nagel and Germany's DB Schenker.

By 0755 GMT shares in DSV were up 3.8 percent, while the main Copenhagen main index is down 0.73 pct.