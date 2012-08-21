DSW's 2nd-qtr results beat Street

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Footwear retailer DSW Inc posted higher-than-expected second-quarter results as value-conscious customers continued to shop at its stores.

The company, which sells branded shoes at discounted rates, reported an adjusted profit of $30.1 million, or 66 cents per share, and revenue of $512.2 million for the quarter.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 62 cents per share on revenue of $510.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

DSW shares closed at $61.23 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.