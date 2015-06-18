FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai TAC seeks to revoke court order against network installation
June 18, 2015

Thai TAC seeks to revoke court order against network installation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 18 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Total Access Communication PCL (TAC) said on Thursday it had appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court requesting it revoke a lower court’s injunction against the installation of new equipment in telecoms towers.

TAC, controlled by Norway’s Telenor, was ordered by the central administrative court on May 21 to stop providing further network sharing by installing or connecting equipment with other operators.

Shares in TAC, the country’s second largest mobile operator, have fallen 9 percent since the court order which was requested by CAT Telecom, a state-owned telecoms firm that gave a contract to TAC for the right to operate a mobile network.

The prohibition seriously restricts the right of mobile users of 2100 MHz operators nationwide to gain access to the firm’s existing infrastructure and is against the rights that the law actually affords them, TAC said in a statement.

In October 2014, CAT filed a petition requesting the court restrict TAC from further installing 2.1GHz equipment in telecoms towers under the concession.

The company has said the court’s injunction should not have an impact on its existing customers. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by David Evans)

