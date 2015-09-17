FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's TAC plans big 4G network expansion, seeks to overtake rivals
Sections
Featured
Scenes of destruction
IRMA
Scenes of destruction
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 17, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand's TAC plans big 4G network expansion, seeks to overtake rivals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) said on Thursday it is planning a major expansion of its fourth generation (4G) mobile network, as it seeks to displace rivals Advanced Info Service Pcl and True Corp.

The country’s second largest mobile operator, controlled by Norway’s Telenor, has received regulatory approval to provide 4G services on the 1800MHz frequency band, which is currently used for 2G, Chief Executive Officer Lars Norling told a news conference.

TAC also plans to increase its number of base stations to 32,000 in early 2016 from 17,000 now, aiming to provide 4G network coverage nationwide.

Norling said the revamp will mean that TAC will become the fastest 4G provider with the widest bandwidth in Thailand.

Market leader Advanced Info, the only major Thai operator not offering 4G services, had 23,800 3G base stations as of June.

TAC, which launched 4G services in February, said it has 1.6 million 4G subscribers and aims to lift that to 2.5 million by the end of the year. True Corp, the country’s No. 3 operator, had 1.5 million 4G subscribers at the end of June. ($1 = 35.7500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.