Thai TAC Q2 net profit falls 53 pct, worse than expected
July 20, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

Thai TAC Q2 net profit falls 53 pct, worse than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 20 (Reuters) - Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), Thailand’s second-largest mobile group, reported a worse-than-expected 53 percent fall in second-quarter net profit, hurt by fierce competition.

TAC, controlled by Norway’s Telenor ASA, reported a profit of 1.38 billion baht ($40.10 million) for the April-June quarter, missing a mean estimate of 1.77 billion baht in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

This compared with 2.95 billion baht in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement on Monday.

$1 = 34.4100 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
