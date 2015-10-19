FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai TAC Q3 profit down 52 pct on higher costs, forex loss
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 19, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Thai TAC Q3 profit down 52 pct on higher costs, forex loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Total Access Communication Pcl , Thailand’s second-largest mobile operator, said on Monday it posted a 52 percent decline in quarterly net profit, hit by lower service revenue, higher expenses and foreign exchange loss.

Net profit was 1.23 billion baht ($34.8 million) for the July-September quarter, higher than average 1.15 billion bath forecast by 13 analysts polled by Reuters. This compared with 2.58 billion baht profit a year earlier.

TAC, controlled by Norway’s Telenor, maintained its earlier forecast that service revenue this year will be slightly lower than last year, it said in a statement.

$1 = 35.3400 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu

