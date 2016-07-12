FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
July 12, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Thai mobile firm TAC says Q2 profit plunges, sees drop in 2016 revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 12 (Reuters) - Thailand's Total Access Communication (TAC) said on Tuesday its quarterly net profit fell 90 percent to its lowest level since listing its shares in Bangkok in 2007, due to the rising cost of expanding its network.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, said it now expects a revenue loss this year compared with a previous forecast for a slight increase in sales.

Net profit was 141.3 million baht ($4.02 million) for the April-June period, below the average 548 million baht forecast of 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

TAC, Thailand's second largest mobile operator, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and third-ranked True Corp, which has said it aimed to be number two by the end of 2016.

TAC's total subscribers dropped 7.4 percent from a year earlier to 25 million at the end of June, it said.

Pressured by fierce competition, TAC has accelerated its network expansion and plans to expand 4G services nationwide by the third quarter, aiming for 6 million 4G subscribers by the end of 2016 from 3.5 million in the second quarter, the statement said.

Total revenue dropped 9.7 percent in the second quarter, due to a drop in voice services and weaker handset sales, it said.

TAC shares closed down 3.8 percent at 31.75 baht ahead of the announcement, underperforming a slightly stronger main Thai index. ($1 = 35.1200 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens)

