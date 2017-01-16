FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Thai mobile operator TAC keen to partner with state-owned TOT - CEO
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 16, 2017 / 11:07 AM / 7 months ago

Thai mobile operator TAC keen to partner with state-owned TOT - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Thailand's Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC) is interested in partnering with Thai state telecoms firm TOT Pcl for the commercial use of the latter's 2300 MHz spectrum, TAC's chief executive said on Monday.

Thailand's second-largest mobile operator is also ready to join any frequency band auctions available in 2018, Lars Norling told reporters.

Last year, TAC continued a rapid network expansion with the installation of more than 15,000 Super 4G base stations nationwide, a 240 percent increase year-on-year, the firm said in a statement.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service Pcl and third-ranked True Corp. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Susan Thomas)

