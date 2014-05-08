FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank Q1 pretax profit up 20 pct
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2014 / 7:57 AM / 3 years ago

Kenya's Diamond Trust Bank Q1 pretax profit up 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAIROBI, May 8 (Reuters) - Kenyan lender Diamond Trust Bank’s pretax profit rose 20 percent to 2.07 billion shillings ($23.78 million) in the first quarter compared with the same period in 2013, helped by growth in net interest income.

The bank’s net interest income - total interest minus interest expenses - rose to 3.01 billion shillings from 2.48 billion shillings, helped by increased lending to customers.

Net loans and advances to customers rose 27 percent to 114.97 billion shillings.

Diamond Trust Bank’s first-quarter earnings per share increased to 5.48 shillings from 5.22 shillings in the same period last year.

The bank, which also has operations in Mauritius, Tanzania and Rwanda, joins Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank in reporting growth in their first quarter pretax profits. ($1 = 87.0500 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.