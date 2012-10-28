FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DTCC remains open for operation on October 29
October 28, 2012 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-DTCC remains open for operation on October 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation: * remains open for operation on October 29 * says has business continuity plan in place, to provide processing and

settlement on Monday and throughout the week * says deadlines for clearing fund, settlement and other processes will be

as usual * says all other services will proceed normally, with the exception of

securities certificate processing services * says all certificate-based services - deposits , withdrawals, envelope

and New York window services - will be suspended beginning on Monday

