UPDATE 1-Warm winter dents DTE Energy's profit

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. utility DTE Energy said its quarterly profit fell as the warm winter resulted in lower heating bills for their customers.

First-quarter operating earnings fell to $156 million, or 91 cents per share, from $188 million, or $1.11 per share, a year ago.

Operating revenue dipped 7 percent to $2.25 billion.

The company said unusually warm weather hurt earnings at its natural gas utility and energy trading business.

The Detroit-based company maintained its full-year operating earnings forecast of $3.65 per share to $3.95 per share, compared with $3.73 per share in 2011.