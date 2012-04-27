FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Warm winter dents DTE Energy's profit
April 27, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Warm winter dents DTE Energy's profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. utility DTE Energy said its quarterly profit fell as the warm winter resulted in lower heating bills for their customers.

First-quarter operating earnings fell to $156 million, or 91 cents per share, from $188 million, or $1.11 per share, a year ago.

Operating revenue dipped 7 percent to $2.25 billion.

The company said unusually warm weather hurt earnings at its natural gas utility and energy trading business.

The Detroit-based company maintained its full-year operating earnings forecast of $3.65 per share to $3.95 per share, compared with $3.73 per share in 2011.

