a year ago
UAE's du says board proposes H1 2016 dividend of 0.13 dhs/share
July 31, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

UAE's du says board proposes H1 2016 dividend of 0.13 dhs/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - The board of du has proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.13 dirhams ($0.04) per share for the first half of 2016, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator said in a bourse filing on Sunday.

This compares with a dividend of 0.13 dirhams per share, plus a special dividend of 0.1 dirhams per share, which the company had paid in the corresponding period a year ago.

Du reported an 11.3 percent fall in its second-quarter net profit earlier on Sunday, its seventh successive fall in quarterly earnings. ($1 = 3.6725 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

