6 months ago
UAE telecom du recommends H2 2016 dividend of 0.21 dirham/share
February 16, 2017 / 5:14 AM / 6 months ago

UAE telecom du recommends H2 2016 dividend of 0.21 dirham/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates' second biggest telecoms network operator, said on Thursday it recommended a cash dividend of 0.21 UAE dirham ($0.0572) per share for the second half.

This will take the total proposed dividend payout for 2016 to 0.34 dirham per share, including a 0.13 dirham per share dividend paid in October.

This compares to an annual dividend of 0.43 dirham per share in 2015.

Du reported a 20 percent decline in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday. ($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

