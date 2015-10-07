DuPont found liable in first trial over Teflon-making chemical C-8

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Wednesday awarded a cancer patient $1.6 million after finding DuPont was liable for leaking a toxic chemical used to make Teflon into drinking water near one of its plants.

Following a three-week trial, jurors in Columbus, Ohio, found DuPont liable to plaintiff Carla Marie Bartlett, who is the first to go to trial among approximately 3,500 plaintiffs who say they contracted one of six diseases linked to perfluorooctanoic acid, known as PFOA or C-8. (Reporting Kathy Lynn Gray in Columbus, Ohio, and Jessica Dye in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)