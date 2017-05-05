By Brad Haynes
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO The planned merger of Dow Chemical Co
and DuPont received a recommendation for a
conditional approval by Cade, Brazil's antitrust regulator,
after a finding that proposed asset sales would be enough to
address competitive concerns, the regulator said in an emailed
statement on Friday.
Following the review by the office of Cade's superintendent,
the regulator's board will vote on the $130 billion merger
between the U.S. chemical giants, which clinched approval from
the European Union in March after they agreed to sell
substantial assets.
On Tuesday, China conditionally approved the deal, which is
also pending regulatory approval in the United States, Australia
and Canada.
In addition to DuPont selling part of its global insecticide
and herbicide business and Dow selling its acid co-polymer and
ionomers business, the superintendent's office at Cade said Dow
had offered to sell much of its corn seed business in Brazil.