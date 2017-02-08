BRUSSELS Feb 8 Dow Chemical and DuPont
has offered to sell assets to ease EU competition
concerns over their planned $130 billion merger.
"The remedies include proposed divestment of a portion of
DuPont's crop protection business and associated research and
development, as well as Dow's acid copolymers and ionomers
business," Dow said in an email.
The companies reiterated their goal of closing the deal in
the first half of 2017. The European Commission confirmed that
the companies had offered concessions. The deadline for the
Commission's decision has now been extended to April 4 from
March 14.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)