BRUSSELS Feb 8 Dow Chemical and DuPont has offered to sell assets to ease EU competition concerns over their planned $130 billion merger.

"The remedies include proposed divestment of a portion of DuPont's crop protection business and associated research and development, as well as Dow's acid copolymers and ionomers business," Dow said in an email.

The companies reiterated their goal of closing the deal in the first half of 2017. The European Commission confirmed that the companies had offered concessions. The deadline for the Commission's decision has now been extended to April 4 from March 14. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)