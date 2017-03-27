FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU antitrust regulators clear $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 5 months ago

EU antitrust regulators clear $130 bln Dow, DuPont merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 27 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators approved on Monday the $130 billion Dow Chemical and DuPont merger after the companies agreed to divest assets and research and development facilities to address competition concerns.

The European Commission had been concerned that the merged company would have few incentives to produce new herbicides and pesticides in the future or might charge more for existing products.

"Our decision today ensures that the merger between Dow and DuPont does not reduce price competition for existing pesticides or innovation for safer and better products in the future," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

