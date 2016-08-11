FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

EU regulators to investigate Dow, DuPont $130 bln merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 11 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators opened on Thursday a full investigation into Dow Chemical and DuPont 's proposed $130 billion merger, saying the deal may reduce competition in crop protection, seeds and some petrochemicals.

The European Commission said the deal, which would create the world's largest integrated crop protection and seeds company, may also hurt innovation.

"The livelihood of farmers depends on access to seeds and crop protection at competitive prices. We need to make sure that the proposed merger does not lead to higher prices or less innovation for these products," European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee, editing by Julia Fioretti)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
