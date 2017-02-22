FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2017 / 2:56 PM / 6 months ago

EU regulators set to clear Dow, DuPont deal - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are set to clear the $130 billion merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, after the companies made minor changes to their concessions.

Earlier this month, the two U.S. companies offered to sell a portion of portion of DuPont's crop protection business and related research and development, as well as Dow's acid copolymers and ionomers business.

The companies fine-tuned their proposal after the European Commission received feedback from rivals and customers last week.

The EU competition enforcer will not seek third parties' views to the changes, a clear sign that it will approve the deal, one of the people said. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee)

