5 months ago
March 31, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 5 months ago

DuPont to get $1.6 bln in asset swap deal with FMC Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.

DuPont's $130 billion merger with Dow Chemical Co, which was expected to close in the first half of 2017, is now expected to close between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1, Dupont said.

The deal with FMC includes a cash portion of $1.2 billion and working capital of $425 million.

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

