FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
DuPont's profit nearly halves on weak agribusiness, strong dollar
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 27, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

DuPont's profit nearly halves on weak agribusiness, strong dollar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chemicals and seed producer DuPont reported a 46 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a strong dollar and weak agricultural markets in Brazil and other emerging markets.

Net income attributable to DuPont fell to $235 million, or 26 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $433 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 17.5 percent to $4.87 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.