DuPont's profit nearly halves on weak agribusiness, strong dollar

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chemicals and seed producer DuPont reported a 46 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a strong dollar and weak agricultural markets in Brazil and other emerging markets.

Net income attributable to DuPont fell to $235 million, or 26 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $433 million, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 17.5 percent to $4.87 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)