DuPont sales fall 5.5 pct in 1st quarter
April 26, 2016 / 1:25 AM / a year ago

DuPont sales fall 5.5 pct in 1st quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Chemicals and seed producer DuPont reported a 5.5 percent fall in first-quarter sales, mainly due to the strong dollar.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $ 1.23 billion, or $1.39 per share, in the first quarter, from $1.03 billion, or $1.13 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $7.41 billion from $7.84 billion.

DuPont and Dow Chemical Co agreed to merge in an all-stock deal in December in a first step toward breaking up into three separate businesses focused on agriculture, material science and specialty products. (Reporting by Subrat Pantnaik and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

