DuPont ordered to pay $5.1 mln in trial over Teflon-making chemical

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Wednesday ordered DuPont to pay $5.1 million to a man who said he developed testicular cancer from exposure to a toxic chemical used to make Teflon at one of its plants, according to a DuPont spokesman.

It is the second time jurors in Ohio federal court have found against DuPont, which is facing more than 3,400 lawsuits from residents who say they contracted one of six diseases linked to perfluorooctanoic acid, known as PFOA or C-8. The company could face additional punitive damages. (Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)