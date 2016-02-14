FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE telco du Q4 net profit falls 10.1 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 14, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 2 years ago

UAE telco du Q4 net profit falls 10.1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates’ No.2 telecom operator, reported on Sunday a 10.1 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat’s domestic monopoly in 2007, had reported declining profits in the preceding four quarters according to Reuters data.

Du made a net profit of 461.0 million dirhams ($125.5 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 512.7 million dirhams in the year-earlier period, according to Reuters’ calculations based on previous financial statements.

Beltone Financial forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 584.5 million dirhams.

Du’s annual profit for 2015 was 1.94 billion dirhams, down from 2.11 billion dirhams in 2014, according to a bourse statement.

The firm’s 2015 annual revenue was 12.34 billion dirhams. This compares with 12.24 billion dirhams a year ago. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
