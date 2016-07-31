FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE telco du extends earnings slump as Q2 net profit dips 11.3 pct
July 31, 2016 / 4:50 AM / a year ago

UAE telco du extends earnings slump as Q2 net profit dips 11.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 31 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, extended its earnings slump as it reported an 11.3 percent fall in its second-quarter net profit on Sunday.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat's domestic monopoly in 2007, had reported declining profits in the preceding six quarters, according to Reuters data.

Du made a net profit of 445.4 million dirhams ($121.3 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 502.0 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 433.8 million dirhams and 487.1 million dirhams, respectively.

Second-quarter revenue was 3.07 billion dirhams, mostly steady versus the 3.09 billion dirhams recorded in the corresponding year-ago period. ($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
