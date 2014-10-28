UAE telco du Q3 net profit rises 17.8 pct

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates’ No.2 telecom operator by subscribers, reported a 17.8 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, in line with analyst estimates.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat’s domestic monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 558.7 million dirhams ($152.11 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 474.3 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 563.1 million dirhams.

Third-quarter revenue was 3.03 billion dirhams. This compares with 2.64 billion dirhams a year ago.