UAE telco du Q4 net profit falls 10 pct
February 19, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

UAE telco du Q4 net profit falls 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates’ No.2 telecom operator, reported a 10 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, missing analysts’ estimates.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat’s domestic monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 512.7 million dirhams ($139.59 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from 570.3 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 586.7 million dirhams.

Du’s 2014 annual profit was 2.11 billion dirhams, up from 1.99 billion dirhams in 2013.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
