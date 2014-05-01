UAE telco du Q1 net profit rises 4.8 percent

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates’ No.2 telecom operator, reported a 4.8 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analysts’ estimates.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat’s domestic monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 490.3 million dirhams ($133.49 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 467.9 million dirhams in the year-earlier period, according to a bourse statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 433 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Praveen Menon)