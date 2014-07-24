Dubai telco du Q2 net profit gains 15.6 pct, beats estimates

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates’ second biggest telecommunications operator, reported a 15.6 percent rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday, beating analysts’ estimates.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat’s domestic monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 547.7 million dirhams ($149.1 million) in the three months to June 30, up from 473.9 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 498.8 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)